Delhi-Mumbai Expressway toll rates: Gurgaon-Jaipur, Gurgaon-Vadodara, Delhi-Mumbai toll details

The Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway's Sohna-Dausa stretch will be inaugurated on February 12 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The expressway will cut down the travel time between Delhi and Mumbai by a whopping 12 hours. The Delhi-Jaipur travel time will be cut short by 2 hours. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, when completed, will enable the people of the two cities to travel the distance in just 12 hours. The Delhi-Jaipur transit will take just four hours. The entire project will be completed by 2025. It will be the longest expressway in the world.

The Delhi-Mumbai's toll rates haven't been officially released. However, several reports suggested that the rates are likely to be Rs 2.19 per kilometer. The authorities expect a daily traffic of 25,000 and 30,000 on the Dausa-Sohna stretch. Those who want to travel to Jaipur, will have to take an exit at Dausa and then take the four-lane Jaipur-Agra highway.

A toll plaza has been prepared at the 12-km-mark on the expressway. Some reports suggest that the toll rate could also be increased to Rs 2.70 per kilometer.

The distance between Gurgaon and Dausa will be 180 km. Those who want to travel to Jaipur via the new expressway will pay Rs 395 as toll. They will have to play Rs 115 extra before entering the expressway. This means that the total cost will be Rs 515.

The authorities have built all the toll plazas on the stretch. They are now preparing the offices for the employees.

As of now, via the Delhi-Jaipur highway, commuters pay Rs 310 at three toll plazas -- Kherki Daula, Shahjahanpur and Manohpur.

If we go by this rate, to cover a distance of 1350 kilometers via the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, total toll would be Rs 2965. Between Delhi and Vadodara, to cover a distance of 903 kilometers, Rs 1977 will be exacted. These are not final figures.