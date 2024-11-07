The elevated section of the corridor runs through congested areas such as Yamuna Khadar, Okhla Vihar, and Batla House along the Yamuna riverbank.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's main section is expected to open to the public on November 12. The six-lane highway and two bridges, one over the Agra Canal and the other over the Gurgaon Canal, are prepared for commissioning, according to South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. "With the opening of this highway and bridges, Mathura Road will become completely free of traffic jams," Bidhuri stated.

Along the Yamuna riverbank, the elevated portion of the corridor passes through crowded neighbourhoods including Batla House, Okhla Vihar, and Yamuna Khadar. According to a TOI report, a descending ramp has been built next to Maharani Bagh and would intersect the road close to the Ashram entry to the DND flyover.

Bidhuri claimed that these large-scale developments cost Rs 5,500 crore. This road can be used to go towards Faridabad, Palwal, and Sohna. "This is not only an alternative route. This will provide a permanent solution to the problem of severe traffic jams at Mathura Road. It takes 2.5 hours to reach Sohna from Maharani Bagh, but after the opening of these bridges and the highway, the commuting will be reduced to only 25 minutes," Bidhuri said.