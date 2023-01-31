Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to save 85 cr kg CO2, 32 cr litre fuel; top speed, launch date revealed

The Delhi-Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway will be the world's longest expressway. (File)

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, when completed, will cut short the travel time between Delhi and Mumbai by half. The greenfield expressway will connect several major cities in Rajasthan, Haryana and Maharashtra. When fully operational, the travel time between these two cities will be cut short from 24 hours to 12 hours. The Delhi-Jaipur travel time will be under four hours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the Gurgaon-Dausa section of the expressway on February 12. This expressway is considered to be an economic game-changer for the cities involved in the mega project.

The Delhi-Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway will be the world's longest expressway. It will be 1390 kilometres long. Built using German technique, it is expected to last at least 50 years. 12 lakh tonnes of steel will go into making this project. The country's first electric highway will also be built on the expressway. Currently, it will have eight lanes. It can be transformed into a 12-lane expressway soon. The top speed of the expressway will be 120 kilometres per hour. Over Rs 1.1 lakh crore will be spent on its construction.

The expressway will pass through six states -- Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra. It will provide connectivity with Jaipur, Udaipur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Ahmedabad and Vadodara.

The entire expressway will become operational by March next year. However, the Sohna-Dausa section will become operational by this month. The time taken between Dausa and Gurgaon will be around 2.5 hours.

Meanwhile, NHAI has planted around 1.5 lakh trees along the expressway. The entire expressway will be under CCTV surveillance.

A helipad will also be installed so that medical emergencies can be evacuated fast.

Due to this expressway, nearly 32 crore litres of fuel will be saved. Nearly 85 crore kgs of carbon emission will also be curtailed by the expressway. This is equal to planting 4 crore trees.

The expressway will also have a rain water harvesting system.

A new toll system will be used wherein you will be asked to pay according to the number of kilometres travelled. There is no official announcement as to the toll rates. However, the toll rates are expected to be lesser than other expressways. The toll rates could be between Rs 2 per km and Rs 7 per km for all vehicles. Toll will be exacted at the exit, not on entry.

There will be designated rest areas at 93 places. This means there will be such areas every 50 kilometres. Those who make unauthorized stops will have to pay fines. Speed governors will also be installed all along the expressway.