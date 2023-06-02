Search icon
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Rs 5,000 fine for Delhi-Jaipur travellers who commit this mistake

Speeding on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway will soon cost travellers a hefty amount as the e-challan system will be implemented soon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 02:33 PM IST

Representational Image

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Driving vehicles at a higher speed than the prescribed speed on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will cost drivers. The e-challan system is going to be implemented soon on the expressway. 

What is the maximum speed on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway?
The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's maximum speed restriction for automobiles is 120 km/h, however here, traffic is moving at a pace of 200 kmph. Accidents occur frequently on the expressway as a result of this. Preparations like the e-challan system have been made to strict in this circumstance. 

Two-wheelers are not allowed to enter Delhi-Mumbai expressway and the speed limit for buses and trucks is 80 km/h. Riders of two-wheelers caught on the Delhi-Mumbai motorway, a high-speed route reserved only for four-wheelers and larger vehicles, will now be fined Rs 5,000.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Delhi to Mumbai in 12 hours
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is the longest expressway in the country. The length of the expressway is 1386 km. It was built at a cost of 13 billion dollars. This will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Mumbai from 1424 to 1242 km. 

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway accidents:
A car going from Jaipur to Delhi was going at a higher speed, which later overturned. This incident occurred on Tuesday. The family was going from Jaipur to Noida. Rahul Agnihotri (father) was driving the car, Ajay Kumar (son) died on the spot and Princhi (wife) and Prinsha (daughter) suffered serious injuries.

