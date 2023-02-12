Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi-Dausa section today; check entry points, top speed, toll rates here

Delhi-Dausa expressway: The much-awaited Delhi-Mumbai motorway between Sohna and Dausa is set to be inaugurated today, on February 12, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For those who want to travel from Delhi to Jaipur via the Dausa route, there is good news as the distance will be covered in just two hours.

Drivers using the motorway won't have to stop to pay the toll since there are only toll booths at the entry and exit points. This is being done because the government want to maintain the expressway's high status and does not want any roadblocks to it. Passengers will be charged according to the distance they travel on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

There are automatic toll collection gates every 50 kilometres, which are used for both entry and exit. The route would also pass through Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

Toll booths

The approximate 1350 km total length of the motorway would reduce the travel time between Mumbai and Delhi by half which is 12 hours. The route would also pass through Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. The computers will note the time and location of entry when you have entered the motorway. The device will automatically change the price from your FastTag account once you exit the route.

Interchanges and top speed

Between Delhi and Jaipur, there will be five interchanges and eight entry gates. The highway will have eight lanes. It could be expanded to 12 lanes. The top speed limit on the motorway is 120 kilometres per hour.

Toll price

NBT specifies a toll rate of 35 paise per kilometre, which will be the only rate charged, an NHAI official told the media. Due to the 200-kilometer travel distance between Sohna and Dausa, the toll fee would only be Rs 70.

(With inputs from agencies)