Revealed: Toll tax you have to pay while travelling from Delhi to Mumbai, Sohna to Dausa on Delhi-Mumbai expressway

Representational image

Delhi-Mumbai expressway latest updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Dausa-Sohna part of Delhi-Munbai expressway on February 12.

The foundation of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway was laid out by Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) in 2019 and the project is now nearing completion.

It is estimated that Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will have 16 entry and exit points.

Entry/Exit points

The Delhi-Dausa stretch will have 8 entry/exit points and then the entry/exit points will be at Alipur. The subsequent entry/exit points will be at the kilometer mark from the previous entry/exit points: 10 kms, 20 kms, 34 kms, 67 kms, 102 kms, 121 kms and 181 kms.

Toll Tax

You will be required to pay the toll tax on the exit points of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway. The toll tax t will be calculated on the basis of the distance you will travel on Delhi-Mumbai expressway. The charge will be fixed at Rs 2.19 per km, which means that you will need to pay around Rs 3,026 if you are travelling from Delhi to Mumbai using the expressway while the toll tax for travelling from Sohna to Dausa will be around Rs 460.

It is expected that construction of Delhi-Mumbai expressway would be completed by the end of first quarter of 2023. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is around 1,380 km long and it will reduce travel time between Delhi and Mumbai to 12 hours.

(These are tentative prices and final toll tax might differ.)