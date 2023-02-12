Search icon
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Live updates: PM Modi to launch Delhi-Dausa stretch today; know route to Jaipur

A stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is set to be launched today by PM Narendra Modi, which will increase the connectivity between Delhi and Jaipur.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 09:13 AM IST

Visuals of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (Photo - Twitter/Nitin Gadkari)

PM Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the grand Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on February 12, which will improve connectivity between the national capital Delhi and Rajasthan cities such as Jaipur.

The Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is the first section of the massive project which is being inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on Sunday, along with several other industrial and infrastructural projects in Rajasthan.

With the launch of the Delhi-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur is set to decrease majorly. While currently, it takes around 5.5 hours to cover the distance, the travel time will now reduce to around 3 hours.

Meanwhile, the entirety of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be launched soon, through which commuters will be able to travel from Delhi to Mumbai in just 12 hours by road, as opposed to the current travel time of 24 hours.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Live Updates

9:05 am - PM Modi will be traveling to Rajasthan's Dausa today to inaugurate part of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, connecting Jaipur and Delhi.

 

9:10 am - Through the inauguration of the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot stretch of the new expressway, the distance between Delhi and Jaipur will be cut down to just three hours.

9:12 am - PM Modi will be inaugurating the first section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway from Rajasthan's Dausa on February 12, with the event set to commence at 2 pm today.

9: 15 am - This new project by the Centre is set to reduce the strain of traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway, and will connect other cities to Delhi such as Gurugram, Nuh, and Palwal.

READ | Delhi to Jaipur in 3 hrs: Delhi-Mumbai expressway to increase connectivity in Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana

