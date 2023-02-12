Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Gurgaon-Dausa toll rate to be 35 paise per km, check full toll amount and payment process

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Gurgaon-Dausa toll rate to be 35 paise per km

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Inaugurating the first section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway from the nation's capital to Dausa in Rajasthan will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Drivers would have to pay 35 paise each kilometre, or around Rs 85 for the whole 246-kilometre route, said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

How the toll will be collected

Once cars join the expressway, they won't have to stop to pay the toll because of the automatic toll collecting gates at the entrances and exits. In order to compensate for the high cost of operating the high-speed highway, users would be charged based on the distance they travelled.

When you leave a route, the entrance gates will record the time and place, and your FastTag account charge will be adjusted accordingly.

This section of the greenfield Delhi-Mumbai motorway, which spans a total of 1386 kilometres, has been finished first. This section of highway will link Delhi and Gurgaon through the Delhi-Gurgaon motorway and would go from Haryana's Sohna to Rajasthan's Dausa-Lalsot.

It would go through the districts of Gurugram, Palwal, and Nuh, totaling 160 kilometres of road in Haryana. The districts of Gurugram and Palwal would each have 11 villages included, while the Nuh region will include 47.

The Delhi–Dausa–Lalsot segment, which cost Rs 12150 crore to develop, would shorten the time it takes to go from Delhi to Jaipur from the current five hours.

The six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra will all be connected by the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. It would provide a link between populous urban centres like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara, and Surat.

The travel time between India's national capital and financial capital would be slashed in half, from the present 24 hours to 12 hours, if the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is completely operational, which is expected to happen by the end of 2024.

