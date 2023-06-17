Delhi-Mumbai expressway, Dwarka, Ganga highway: Check list of upcoming highways to ease your travel

Representational Image

To increase connectivity, the Ministry of road transport and Highways has been trying to construct a better and faster road and expressway infrastructure. Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, has even predicted that by the end of 2024, India's road infrastructure will meet US standards.

The union minister has taken on and started more road and highway projects under the ambitious Bharatmala Paryojana that are equipped with cutting-edge technology like CCTV, temperature and speed monitoring equipment, as well as SOS booths and support lines. Here’s a list of expressways that will be finished in the upcoming years.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway:

The Bharatmala Pariyojana is building a highway that will eventually be 1,386 km long and connect India's financial centre to the national capital in only 12 hours. As per the reports, the travel time between Jaipur and Delhi will be cut from five hours to three and a half hours thanks to the motorway. It will increase mobility between Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Surat due to the expressway's 40 interchanges.

On February 12, 2023, PM Modi officially opened the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot segment of the Delhi-Mumbai motorway. An estimated Rs 1,000,000 crore was spent in total.

Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway:

With the construction of this motorway, Mumbai and Nagpur will be connected, and travellers would be able to travel there in eight hours. The new motorway, which connects to Jawaharlal Nehru Port, would revolutionise life in Vidarbha's underdeveloped region.

The construction of this expressway will be finished in six to seven months. Estimated total expenditure: Rs 55,000 crore.

Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway:

The 648-kilometre-long expressway will link Delhi's Bahadurgarh border with Katra, the sacred site of Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir. Once this four-lane motorway is up and running, people will be able to travel between Amritsar, Nokadar, and Gurdaspur in a matter of hours. Costs for Phase 1 were 25,000 crore.

Dwarka expressway:

India’s first 8-lane elevated urban highway will likely open by April 2024. It will connect from Mahipalpur to Khekri Daula.

Ganga highway:

12 cities, including Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Hardoi, Unnao, Pratapgarh, and Raebareli, will be connected by this 6-lane motorway, which spans 594 kilometres. The anticipated total cost is Rs 40,000 crore.

Ahmedabad Dholera Expressway:

This 109km-long, four-lane access-controlled motorway connects Sardar Patel Ring Road in Sarkhej to Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR) through Dholera International Airport in Navagam in an effort to improve accessibility to the Dholera Special Investment Region. 3,500 crore is the anticipated total cost.