Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Delhi-Jaipur in 2 hours by January end, Sohna-Dausa stretch nears completion

The opening of the stretch will drastically bring down the travel time from the national capital to Rajasthan capital Jaipur to just two hours.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 11:26 PM IST

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Delhi-Jaipur in 2 hours by January end, Sohna-Dausa stretch nears completion
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Gurugram, Haryana | Photo: Twitter

The Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is set to be inaugurated by the end of January, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari revealed on Wednesday. The opening of the stretch will drastically bring down the travel time from the national capital to Rajasthan capital Jaipur to just two hours, he added.

“Issi mahine ke andar aap Delhi se Jaipur do ghante me pahunch jayenge ( By the end of this month, Delhi to Jaipur drive will take only two hours," Gadkari said at an event in New Delhi.

The distance between Delhi and Jaipur is 270 kms. The stretch from Sohna in Haryana to Dausa in Rajasthan is the first sector of the flagship Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The nearly 1,390-km expressway will make travel from the national capital with the economic capital seamless and sharply cut the time from the current 24 hours to just 12 hours. It will be India’s longest expressway upon completion.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is expected to be complete by March 2023 under the first phase of the 'Bharatmala Pariyojana', a road ecosystem consisting of tunnels, bridges, elevated corridors, flyovers, overpasses, interchanges, bypasses, ring roads etc.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be an 8-lane expressway which will cover Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. It will have the capability to be expanded to 12 lanes in the future. 

READ | Mumbai news: Coastal road to link Kharghar, CBD Belapur; ease Sion-Panvel Expressway congestion; details

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
BTS V birthday: Photos that prove Kim Tae-hyung is a true fashion icon
Expat City ranking 2022: World’s top 5 cities for expats to live and work
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Akshay Kumar attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's bold reels will make you sweat
From Rishabh Pant to Andrew Symonds: Five major car accidents involving cricketers
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Six houses collapse in Agra, 4-year-old girl dies
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.