Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Delhi-Jaipur in 2 hours by January end, Sohna-Dausa stretch nears completion

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Gurugram, Haryana

The Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is set to be inaugurated by the end of January, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari revealed on Wednesday. The opening of the stretch will drastically bring down the travel time from the national capital to Rajasthan capital Jaipur to just two hours, he added.

“Issi mahine ke andar aap Delhi se Jaipur do ghante me pahunch jayenge ( By the end of this month, Delhi to Jaipur drive will take only two hours," Gadkari said at an event in New Delhi.

The distance between Delhi and Jaipur is 270 kms. The stretch from Sohna in Haryana to Dausa in Rajasthan is the first sector of the flagship Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The nearly 1,390-km expressway will make travel from the national capital with the economic capital seamless and sharply cut the time from the current 24 hours to just 12 hours. It will be India’s longest expressway upon completion.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is expected to be complete by March 2023 under the first phase of the 'Bharatmala Pariyojana', a road ecosystem consisting of tunnels, bridges, elevated corridors, flyovers, overpasses, interchanges, bypasses, ring roads etc.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be an 8-lane expressway which will cover Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. It will have the capability to be expanded to 12 lanes in the future.

(With inputs from PTI)