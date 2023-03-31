Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, Sohna elevated road toll tax rates to be hiked; details

Delhi-Mumbai Express Way

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has increased tolls for all vehicle categories on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, Sohna elevated route, and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, effective April 1. Officials from the NHAI have said that the toll price has risen by between 5 per cent and 7 per cent after the most recent modification.

Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway

Private vehicles continue to be charged Rs 80 per trip at the Kherki Daula toll booth. Before, the charge for a light commercial vehicle was Rs 115 per trip, but it has since been increased to Rs 120. The fee for a minibus has increased to Rs 120 from Rs 115. Each journey now costs Rs 245 for buses, trucks, and vehicles with more than one axle, an increase of Rs 10 from the previous rate.

The monthly charge for a pass for a personal car has been increased to Rs 920 for commuters, up from 875. The fee for a business vehicle permit has increased to Rs 1,215 from Rs 1,155.

Toll prices are adjusted annually in line with the changes in the wholesale pricing index, according to NHAI officials. According to NHAI's project director Nirman Jambulkar, the new prices will begin on April 1. He said that toll rates are adjusted annually in accordance with the wholesale pricing index.

Sohna Elevated Corridor

Tolls at the Ghamroj toll plaza in Sohna have increased from Rs115 to 125 for a single journey, effective immediately for drivers who use the Sohna elevated route. The previous fare of Rs 190 for a light commercial truck has increased to Rs 200. Instead of paying Rs 400 for a single journey, a bus or truck with two axles will now have to pay Rs 420. Three-axle trucks will now have to pay Rs 455 per trip, up from Rs 435.

The roads authorities said that the price of a monthly pass for commuters has increased to Rs 330 from Rs 315.

The new charges for commuters using the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway require a vehicle or jeep to pay Rs 95, up from Rs 90, for the journey from Hilalpur to KMP crossing. The NHAI statement said that the fare has increased from Rs 175 to Rs 185 between Ghata Shamshabad and Badkapara, the penultimate exit before Dausa. The fare from Badkapara to Dausa has increased from Rs 500 to Rs 525.

On February 12 of this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway that runs from Gurugram to Sohna. The motorway, according to Nitin Gadkari, the minister of transportation for the Union of India, would cut the time it takes to go from Delhi to Mumbai to under 12 hours.