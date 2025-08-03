Twitter
INDIA

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway BIG UPDATE: Bandikui-Jaipur corridor opens for public, to reduce Delhi-Jaipur travel time to 3 hours

The 66.9 km greenfield expressway, inaugurated on 15 July, connects Jaipur’s Ring Road to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 07:50 AM IST

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway BIG UPDATE: Bandikui-Jaipur corridor opens for public, to reduce Delhi-Jaipur travel time to 3 hours

TRENDING NOW

Earlier, travelling from Delhi to Jaipur used to take over four to five hours. However, with the inauguration of the new Bandikui-Jaipur Expressway, the journey time has now been reduced to just three hours. With this expressway's opening, the connection between two of India's most important cities has been improved.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and Jaipur's Ring Road are connected by the 66.9 km greenfield expressway, which was opened on July 15. In comparison to the conventionally used NH-48, it provides a smoother and more efficient path.

Congestion on the Delhi-Jaipur highway has long been a problem, mostly because of significant freight truck traffic and unforeseen delays. With access-controlled lanes and a 120 km/h speed restriction, the new expressway solves these problems and makes commuting quicker and safer.

Travelers have already expressed satisfaction with the expressway during its first 10-day toll-free trial period.  Numerous consumers characterized it as a much-needed and practical substitute.

The road, which was built at a cost of more than INR 1,300 crore, has five interchanges that enable smooth exits at important intersections like Khuri, Bhedoli, and Sundarpura. It also deliberately avoids the older NH-21 and NH-48 sections, as well as communities with heavy traffic.

The expressway serves as more than just a shortcut; it is a component of a larger plan to improve regional connections. It will eventually be a part of the expansive 1,386-kilometer Delhi-Mumbai corridor, which will facilitate travel to towns like Vadodara, Udaipur, and Jaipur.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) claims that this new route will facilitate quicker access to smaller districts like Dausa and Bandikui and assist in relieving traffic congestion inside Rajasthan. FASTag-enabled toll booths, emergency lay-bys, and intelligent traffic management systems are all examples of its future-ready design.

In addition to saving more than two hours of travel time, the expressway has various other advantages, such as better air quality, less wear and tear on vehicles, and increased fuel economy.

