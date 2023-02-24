Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Avoid Gurgaon traffic, save Rs 115 toll tax with new Faridabad road, reach Jaipur in 3 hours

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's Sohna-Dausa section was opened for traffic on February 15 (Representational: Pixabay)

Faridabad/Gurgaon: Soon, commuters will not need to cross Gurgaon to get on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The people of Delhi can now take the expressway directly through the Delhi-Agra highway via Ballabhgarh. The National Highway Authority of India has constructed a 20-kilometer-long Greenfield Expressway. Traffic on this link road will be allowed soon.

With this, the people of Delhi can now reach Jaipur in just over 3 hours. The utility of the highway will be that the people of Delhi can very well make a return trip to Jaipur in just a day.

NHAI claims this road will also make the south Delhi-Faridabad transit easier. The Ballabhgarh-Jaipur transit will also get easier and faster.

The route for this road will be Delhi-Agra highway, Ballabhgarh to Jaipur via the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. This link road is complete and will soon start.

NHAI is now concentrating on building a link between DND and Sohna.

The DND-Jaitpur link is being built. Then the Jaitpur-Ballabhgarh will link will take passengers directly to the expressway from Noida. This will also join Manesar and Neemrana to Noida.

This link road will avoid the Gurugram route, which will cut short the travel time as the city is known for its crippling traffic snarls. There are two ways from Gurgaon to reach the expressway and both take an additional half hour.

To get on the Gurugram-Sohna highway, commuters have to pay Rs 115 as toll tax. This money will be saved if one travels through Ballabhgarh.

After this is completed, it will take just Rs 395 as toll tax.