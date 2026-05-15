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Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: 9 km DND to Jaitpur Pushta road corridor to open soon, these 5 major routes to get relief from traffic

Once construction is completed within a week, the bridge will undergo a month-long technical load-testing phase. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inspect the site on May 19 to review quality and readiness. NHAI has begun preparations for the visit, including tent ins

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 15, 2026, 05:32 PM IST

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: 9 km DND to Jaitpur Pushta road corridor to open soon, these 5 major routes to get relief from traffic
Image source: ANI
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The 9-km stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway from DND Maharani Bagh to Jaitpur Pushta Road is in its final phase, with authorities expecting to open it for public use by the second or third week of June. The opening will significantly ease traffic congestion in South Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad. 

Only finishing work remains on the 140-metre steel network arch bridge over the Agra Canal near Kalindi Kunj. Officials said installation of expansion joints began Tuesday and will continue till May 16, followed by asphalt laying on the bridge section. 

Once construction is completed within a week, the bridge will undergo a month-long technical load-testing phase. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inspect the site on May 19 to review quality and readiness. NHAI has begun preparations for the visit, including tent installation at the site.

Project faced delays but promises major relief

Work on the 9-km stretch began on January 11, 2022. Delays in building the network arch bridge, said to be India’s longest of its kind, pushed the project past its deadline. 

The new stretch will connect directly to the already operational 24-km Jaitpur Pushta Road to Faridabad Sector-65 section and the 26-km stretch from there to Sohna. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Sohna-Dausa section in February 2023. 

Connectivity boost for Delhi-NCR

The opening will allow commuters from Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad to bypass city traffic while traveling to Faridabad or Sohna, cutting fuel costs and travel time. Officials say the expressway will significantly reduce pressure on choke points like Ashram and Kalindi Kunj. 

The entire Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 7,100 crore. According to MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, an additional Rs 500 crore has been earmarked to make Kalindi Kunj Chowk signal-free through underpasses and flyovers. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to formally inaugurate the completed section soon. Once open, the expressway is set to become a key lifeline for local commuters while strengthening long-distance connectivity between Delhi and Mumbai.

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