Delhi, Mumbai cut aviation fuel VAT to 7%: How it could boost India’s aviation industry

Delhi and Mumbai have sharply reduced VAT on aviation turbine fuel to help airlines cope with rising fuel prices and operational costs.

India’s two biggest aviation gateways, Indira Gandhi International Airport and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, have reduced value-added tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF), giving airlines much-needed relief amid soaring operational costs and volatile global oil prices.

Delhi has lowered VAT on ATF from 25 percent to 7 percent for six months, while Maharashtra has reduced Mumbai’s ATF tax from 18 percent to 7 percent for domestic flight operations. The move comes as Indian carriers battle a sharp rise in fuel expenses triggered by geopolitical tensions in West Asia, rupee depreciation, and persistent supply-chain disruptions.

Fuel costs become airlines' biggest burden

Airlines have been under severe financial strain after global jet fuel prices surged following tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global oil shipments. Industry estimates suggest fuel now accounts for nearly 55 to 60 percent of airline operating costs, significantly higher than previous levels.

In April, the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), representing major carriers such as Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet, urged the government to intervene by reducing taxes on aviation fuel. The industry has also demanded inclusion of ATF under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework to bring uniformity in fuel taxation across states.

Why Delhi and Mumbai matter most

The tax reductions are particularly significant because Delhi and Mumbai handle a major share of India’s aviation traffic and aircraft refuelling activity.

Delhi airport recorded close to eight crore passengers during 2024-25, making it the country’s busiest airport. Mumbai airport handled more than 55 million passengers in 2025 and registered over 3.3 lakh aircraft movements.

Since airlines purchase massive quantities of fuel at these hubs every day, even a modest reduction in VAT can lead to substantial savings. Industry experts believe the cuts could improve route economics and reduce the need for practices like 'fuel tankering,' where airlines carry extra fuel from lower-tax airports to avoid expensive refuelling.

Airlines may benefit more than passengers

Despite the tax relief, passengers are unlikely to see immediate reductions in ticket prices. Aviation fares in India are largely determined by demand and aircraft availability rather than direct fuel cost changes.

The sector continues to face aircraft shortages, delayed deliveries, engine maintenance issues and rising lease expenses. These pressures have allowed airlines to maintain relatively high fares on busy routes, especially between major metro cities.

While lower fuel taxes could help airlines stabilise margins and improve profitability, analysts say meaningful fare reductions would depend on a sustained decline in global crude prices and easing geopolitical tensions.

Revenue losses for states, GST debate revived

Both Delhi and Maharashtra have acknowledged that the tax cuts will reduce state revenues. Delhi expects a revenue impact of nearly Rs 985 crore, while Maharashtra estimates losses of around Rs 550 to 600 crore annually.

At the same time, the decision has revived the aviation industry’s long-standing demand to bring ATF under GST, which airlines argue would simplify taxation and lower operating costs across the sector.