Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, other Indian cities continue to feel hotter even after monsoon arrives — here’s why

Even after the monsoon sets in, the air stays muggy, nights remain unusually warm, and going outside can feel more draining than it did in peak summer. Read below to know more.

The southwest monsoon has long been viewed as the turning point when India’s intense summer heat starts to let up. With dark skies, widespread rain and cooler breezes, it’s supposed to bring relief after months of harsh temperatures. But in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata, it feels different.

Even after the monsoon sets in, the air stays muggy, nights remain unusually warm, and going outside can feel more draining than it did in peak summer.

What does the expert say?

Experts say this gap between what people expect and what they actually feel isn’t random. Global warming is pushing temperatures up worldwide, and rapid urban growth is reshaping cities in ways that trap heat and humidity. As a result, Indian cities today are hotter and more uncomfortable than they were a few decades ago.

A lot of people think rain automatically makes things cooler. Rain can bring a short drop in temperature, but it also pumps more moisture into the air.

When humidity spikes, your body finds it harder to cool down because sweat doesn’t evaporate as quickly. So even if the thermometer shows a slight dip after rain, it can still feel much hotter. That “feels-like” temperature is captured by the heat index, which factors in both air temperature and relative humidity.

Just because it’s raining doesn’t mean it’s getting cooler

According to a report by India Tv, data from 2021 to 2025 shows this clearly. In Delhi, July and August often had heat index values between 46°C to 50°C, even after the monsoon arrived.

Because of these sticky conditions, people kept using coolers and ACs for longer, which pushed up electricity demand. A policy brief by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) in September 2025 highlighted this trend.

The body cools itself mainly by sweating. When sweat evaporates from the skin, it pulls heat away and helps bring the temperature down.

But in high humidity, the air is already saturated with moisture, so sweat can’t evaporate properly. Instead of cooling you off, it just sits on the skin — leaving you feeling hot, sticky and drained.This also raises the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke. The danger is highest for outdoor workers, the elderly, children, and people with health conditions.

Experts warn that humid heat can be more dangerous than dry heat because it’s easy to underestimate how much strain it puts on the body.

India records surge in high-risk humid heat conditions

The issue is becoming more apparent across India. According to a study released last month by the US-based non-profit Climate Central, the country has seen a sharp rise in dangerously humid heat days since the 1970s. The average number of such days each year has climbed from 101 to 141. The trend is even more pronounced globally, where the count has more than doubled from 10 days to 23 days.

The study uses wet-bulb temperature as its benchmark. This measures how effectively cooling can occur through evaporation. A wet-bulb temperature of 25°C or higher is considered dangerously humid, because at that level the body’s ability to regulate temperature drops significantly.

The rise is clear in several Indian cities too. Over the past five decades, Delhi has gone from 96 to 135 such days annually, Ghaziabad from 99 to 137, Nagpur from 44 to 119, Raipur from 82 to 150, Ahmedabad from 137 to 162, and Jaipur from 55 to 101.

What is the major reason behind rising temperature?

Scientists say warming oceans are a major reason behind this rise. Both the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are now holding more moisture and carrying it inland, which is pushing up humidity across northern and central India.

But climate change isn’t the only factor. Experts point out that how Indian cities are planned and expanding is making the heat worse. A 2024 study in Nature Cities found that urbanisation alone was responsible for nearly 60% of the extra warming recorded in Indian cities. Tier-II cities that are growing fast saw some of the sharpest spikes, showing how unplanned growth is driving local temperatures up.

The study concludes that climate change and urbanisation are now feeding into each other. As a result, cities are heating up much faster than the rural areas around them.