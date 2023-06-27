Delhi monsoon arrives early: Yellow alert in NCR cities, flash floods in Himachal; check full weather forecast

Delhi monsoon arrives early: Yellow alert in NCR cities, flash floods in Himachal (File photo)

With sudden rains and cloudy skies in the national capital for the past few days, it is clear that the monsoon season has arrived early in Delhi this year, while it is marginally late in Maharashtra’s coastal city of Mumbai, hitting both the metropolitans at the same time.

The rainfall in Delhi has brought a much-needed respite from the heatwaves in the NCR cities like Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and more, but the heavy rains have also left certain parts of the streets clogged, increasing traffic in multiple areas.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in Delhi for the next two days and has issued a yellow alert in the capital city. It is predicted that it will rain on Tuesday evening, though the temperature might go up slightly during the day.

Further, IMD predicted heavy rains, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in parts of Punjab and Haryana like Gurugram, Faridabad, Jalandhar, Ferozpur, and more. It is expected that light rains will continue for the next two days in northern states and Delhi NCR cities.

While the weather remained pleasant in Delhi in the last few days, heavy rain has caused flash floods in Himachal Pradesh and other hilly states, leading to the deaths of 6 people. 10 people have been left injured due to landslides in Himachal Pradesh, as per media reports.

Over 200 tourists were left stranded in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu and Manali after the roads were blocked due to heavy landslides. While Himachal Pradesh is reeling from a deadly monsoon, the flood situation in Assam is gradually improving.

It is expected that it will rain in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Greater Noida over the night on Tuesday, however, the rains are expected to last only a couple of days in the national capital, after which the temperature is expected to rise once again.

