Delhi: Monday likely the coldest day of December in last 119 years, says IMD

As temperatures keep dipping in the national capital, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that Delhi could be witnessing its coldest day in 119 years for December month as the day temperature has been unusually low on this day.

"Delhi is likely to record the coldest day today in the last 119 years for the December month as the day temperature till 14:30 IST on this day has been following an unusually cold trend," IMD informed in a statement, adding, "The temperature at Safdarjung at 14:30 IST on Monday was recorded to be 9.4 degrees Celsius and at Palam, the temperature was 9.0 degrees Celsius at the same time."

The met department added that low temperatures were also recorded at Ayanagar (7.8 degrees Celsius), Ridge (8.4 degrees Celsius), and Lodi Road (9.2 degrees Celsius). The day is likely to break all records for being the coldest day is because prior to this, the lowest daytime temperature for December that Safdarjung in Delhi had recorded in the last 118 years (since 1901) was 11.3 degrees Celsius on December 28, 1997. That record is likely to be broken given the current conditions, the met department projected.

Meanwhile, the national capital was engulfed in a blanket of dense fog on Monday as the visibility was recorded fell to as low as zero metres. At 5:30 AM, the mercury dipped to 4.6 degrees near Safdarjung and 4.8 degrees in Palam.

The visibility was recorded at zero metres near Palam while it was around metres near Safdarjung.

Due to the extremely harsh weather, several flights and trains were affected. Delhi airport authorities took to twitter to inform the passengers about the affected flight operations. Passengers were further advised to stay in touch with the airline to remain updated about the services.

Over 70 trains were delayed due to extreme weather. Railway services have been highly affected in the last two weeks.

Last week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecasted light rain showers in Delhi-NCR region on New Year. Hailstorms are also expected over the region on January 2. "Light rain is likely over Delhi-NCR during January 1 and January 3 night. Hailstorm is also expected on January 2 over the Delhi-NCR region," the weather agency had said.

IMD forecast also indicated that change in wind direction from Northwesterly to easterly has started and reduction in cold days and the cold wave started from December 29. Significant increase in wind speed is expected over Delhi NCR from December 31 evening under the influence of approaching western disturbance and easterly winds in the lower level. Severe cold day (SCD) or cold day is prevailing over Delhi NCR since December 14.

Delhi saw the lowest temperature of the season in six years at 1.4 degrees on Saturday. However, the temperature increased a bit on Sunday as the mercury settled at 3.2 degrees in Palam, and 3.4 degrees in Safdarjung.