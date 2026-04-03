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Delhi: Mock drills held across 13 districts to assess preparedness to handle hostile attacks

The Directorate of Civil Defence, Government of NCT of Delhi, successfully conducted a large-scale Civil Defence Mock Exercise across all 13 districts of Delhi to assess preparedness in the event of a hostile attack scenario. The exercise was carried out as per directions issued vide official communication to all District Magistrates and followed a comprehensive simulation involving air raid warning, blackout measures, evacuation, search & rescue, fire-fighting, first-aid and emergency response systems.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Apr 03, 2026, 03:23 PM IST

Delhi: Mock drills held across 13 districts to assess preparedness to handle hostile attacks
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The Directorate of Civil Defence, Government of NCT of Delhi, successfully conducted a large-scale Civil Defence Mock Exercise across all 13 districts of Delhi to assess preparedness in the event of a hostile attack scenario. The exercise was carried out as per directions issued vide official communication to all District Magistrates and followed a comprehensive simulation involving air raid warning, blackout measures, evacuation, search & rescue, fire-fighting, first-aid and emergency response systems.

Key Highlights of the Exercise

  • Civil Defence Mock Exercise was conducted simultaneously at 17 different locations, including hospitals, educational institutions, residential complexes, government offices, and public spaces across all 13 districts of the Government of NCT of Delhi.
  •  
  • A simulated air raid warning system was activated through the Air Force at 2000 hrs, followed by the sounding of manual Air Raid Sirens and the implementation of crash blackout measures.
  • Regional Civil Defence Control Centre (RCDCC)/ Civil Defence Control Rooms of civil defence, Emergency Operations Centre of the revenue department/ DDMA, and coordination centres of other Emergency Support Functionaries (ESFs) functioned actively throughout the exercise.
  •  
  • Search & Rescue operations, casualty evacuation, and establishment of temporary medical aid facilities were demonstrated through Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, Civil Defence, Health Department, NCC, NSS, NYKS, Home Guards and other organisations.
  •  
  • Public participation and awareness were integral components of the exercise 

Participating Agencies

The exercise witnessed coordinated participation from:

  • Civil Defence Volunteers 
  • Delhi Police 
  • Delhi Fire Services 
  • District Administration (DDMA) 
  • National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)
  • Health Department
  • National Cadet Corps (NCC)
  • National Service Scheme (NSS)
  • Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS)
  • Home Guards and other stakeholders 

Thousands of Civil Defence volunteers and emergency responders actively participated, demonstrating high levels of commitment and readiness.

Objectives of the Exercise

The primary objectives included:

  • Testing effectiveness of air raid warning systems and communication networks 
  • Assessing implementation of blackout procedures 
  • Evaluating inter-agency coordination and response time 
  • Enhancing preparedness for evacuation and casualty management 
  • Creating awareness among citizens regarding safety protocols during hostile situations 

Observations

 

  • Strong coordination was observed among all participating agencies 
  • Effective activation of emergency protocols and control rooms 
  • Quick mobilisation of Civil Defence volunteers across districts 
  • Public response and participation were encouraging 

Conclusion

The Civil Defence Mock Exercise successfully demonstrated Delhi’s preparedness to respond to emergencies arising from hostile threats. The exercise served as a critical platform to evaluate operational capabilities and further strengthen. The Directorate of Civil Defence and Revenue Department reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring public safety, preparedness, and resilience through continuous training and coordinated response mechanisms.

Appeal to Citizens

  • Citizens are advised to:
  • Stay aware of Civil Defence advisories 
  • Cooperate during emergency exercises 
  • Follow blackout and safety instructions during emergencies

 

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