Delhi: Mock drills held across 13 districts to assess preparedness to handle hostile attacks

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INDIA
The Directorate of Civil Defence, Government of NCT of Delhi, successfully conducted a large-scale Civil Defence Mock Exercise across all 13 districts of Delhi to assess preparedness in the event of a hostile attack scenario. The exercise was carried out as per directions issued vide official communication to all District Magistrates and followed a comprehensive simulation involving air raid warning, blackout measures, evacuation, search & rescue, fire-fighting, first-aid and emergency response systems.
The Directorate of Civil Defence, Government of NCT of Delhi, successfully conducted a large-scale Civil Defence Mock Exercise across all 13 districts of Delhi to assess preparedness in the event of a hostile attack scenario. The exercise was carried out as per directions issued vide official communication to all District Magistrates and followed a comprehensive simulation involving air raid warning, blackout measures, evacuation, search & rescue, fire-fighting, first-aid and emergency response systems.
The exercise witnessed coordinated participation from:
Thousands of Civil Defence volunteers and emergency responders actively participated, demonstrating high levels of commitment and readiness.
The primary objectives included:
The Civil Defence Mock Exercise successfully demonstrated Delhi’s preparedness to respond to emergencies arising from hostile threats. The exercise served as a critical platform to evaluate operational capabilities and further strengthen. The Directorate of Civil Defence and Revenue Department reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring public safety, preparedness, and resilience through continuous training and coordinated response mechanisms.