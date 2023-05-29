Delhi: Minor girl stabbed 20 times, head bashed with rock by boyfriend; disturbing CCTV footage surfaces

CCTV footage of Delhi murder case (Twitter screengrab)

After the Shraddha Walkar murder case, yet another brutal murder in Delhi has caught the eye of the public because of its disturbing CCTV footage. A man was caught on camera stabbing a minor girl to death and then crushing her body with a rock.

A 16-year-old girl named Sakshi was stabbed to death by her alleged boyfriend Sahil in the Shahbad Dairy area of Rohini, North Delhi. The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera, and bystanders were seen passing by without helping the victim girl.

The shocking CCTV footage shows Sahil stabbing Sakshi as many as 20 times after which she falls on the floor. Then the man picks up a boulder and repeatedly bashes her body and head with it. All the while people were seen passing by the crime scene without any concern.

After killing the girl, Sahil walks away as bystanders watch. He then returns a few seconds later only to pick up the rock to crush her body once again. Multiple bystanders were seen in the CCTV footage but none of them intervened in the murder.

Sahil stabbed the victim girl so furiously that at one point, the knife got stuck in her head. According to the police, Sahil and Sakshi had been in a romantic relationship but had been having problems for a few days.

The victim girl was attempting to go to her friend Neetu’s son’s birthday party when Sahil stopped her and stabbed her with the knife, eventually killing her with the cement boulder. The suspect still remains at large, while Delhi Police has launched a manhunt.