Trending#

CAA protests

Citizenship Act

Delhi

IPL 2020 Auction

Assam

  1. Home
  2. India


Delhi: Minor fire breaks out near PM Modi's residence, brought under control

It was later said that the fire was due to a short circuit.


Photo: ANI

Share

Written By

Edited By

Joydeep Bose

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Dec 30, 2019, 09:44 PM IST

A minor fire broke out on Monday evening near the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi. However, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) later confirmed that the fire was in PM Modi's residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the Lok Kalyan Marg complex.

"There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM's residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex. The fire is very much under control now," PMO posted from the official Twitter handle.

The fire was immediately brought under control by emergency security personnel. It was later said that the fire was due to a short circuit.