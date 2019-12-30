Delhi: Minor fire breaks out near PM Modi's residence, brought under control

A minor fire broke out on Monday evening near the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi. However, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) later confirmed that the fire was in PM Modi's residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the Lok Kalyan Marg complex.

"There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM's residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex. The fire is very much under control now," PMO posted from the official Twitter handle.

The fire was immediately brought under control by emergency security personnel. It was later said that the fire was due to a short circuit.