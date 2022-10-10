Search icon
Delhi minister, who resigned amid row over religious conversion event, summoned by cops; to be questioned on Tuesday

Senior police officials said that Rajendra Gautam will be questioned over his presence at the event where Hindu deities were allegedly denounced.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 09:37 PM IST

Delhi minister Rajendra Gautam - File Photo

Former Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, who resigned on Sunday after BJP protests over his presence at a religious conversion event, has been summoned for questioning by the police. 

Senior police officials said that Pal will be questioned over his presence at the event where Hindu deities were allegedly denounced. The former minister will be questioned about his presence in the event and details will be sought from him regarding what actually happened there, they said. 

The Minister of Social Welfare Rajendra Pal Gautam resigned from his post on Sunday as the BJP raked up the issue to attack AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal during the election campaigning in Gujarat and accused him of being "anti-Hindu".

In a letter shared on Twitter, Gautam said he attended the event in his personal capacity and it had nothing to do with his party or the ministry. He lashed out at the BJP for targeting Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging the saffron party was doing "dirty politics" on the issue.

Gautam, who was the Minister for Social Welfare, SC and ST, Registrar of Co-operative Societies and Gurudwara Elections, said he is resigning as minister as he does not want his leader or AAP to be in trouble because of him.

Delhi BJP leaders said Gautam's resignation is not enough and he should be expelled from the AAP. Both the BJP and Delhi Congress also demanded that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain should be sacked over corruption allegations.

The controversy erupted last week after a video went viral in which Gautam is seen at an event on October 5 where hundreds took a pledge to convert to Buddhism and to not consider Hindu deities as gods.

The AAP leader said he participated in the October 5 event "as a member of a society in personal capacity" and it had nothing to do with his party and the council of ministers.

He said Rajratana Ambedkar, the great-grandson of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, reiterated the 22 pledges (people take while embracing Buddhism) at the event and he had also repeated them along with more than 10,000 people.

