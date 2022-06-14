Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain to remain in jail as court reserves order on his bail plea

File photo

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain will remain behind bars as a special CBI court in the national capital reserved order on his bail plea. The order is likely to be delivered on Saturday, June 18.

Jain is currently under the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) since May 31 in an alleged money laundering case.



The court reserved the order on the bail application of Jain after hearing the argument of the ED and defence counsel in the alleged money laundering case.



On Monday, Satyendar Jain’s custody to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was extended by two weeks.



On May 31, a day after Jain’s arrest, a special CBI court judge Geetanjali Goel sent him to the agency`s custody till June 9 which was further extended to five days ending on Monday.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital after he complained of uneasiness while leaving the Rouse Avenue Court, just after the court hearing on June 9.



The Minister was taken to the ED headquarters when he felt uneasy outside the court and was taken to the hospital.



The CBI has accused Jain, his wife, and others of commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act. On March 31, the ED provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies beneficially owned and controlled by Jain.



The ED also recently conducted raids at multiple locations belonging to Jain, his wife, and accomplices who had either directly or indirectly assisted him or participated in the processes of money laundering.



A recovery of cash worth Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg was made during the raid.

(With inputs from IANS)

