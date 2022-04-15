Delhi Metro train services to remain suspended at some stations on April 17, check details

Those who commute via Delhi Metro on a daily basis must know that the train services will be temporarily halted on April 17. As shared by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s CPRO Anuj Dayal, the metro management will be doing some track repair work on some routes on April 17. Due to this repair work only certain routes will be affected while the other metro routes will work as per regular schedule.

Let us tell you that the Delhi Metro services on the Blue Line will be suspended for a few hours for doing some maintenance work. Train services from Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali will remain shut on April 17 for some a brief time period.

Delhiites must note that the train services will be suspended from Rajiv Chowk to Karol Bagh area from 7 am onwards. The RK Ashram Marg and Jhandewalan metro station will remain closed till the train services are resumed again after completion of maintenance work.

Commuters will still be able to use train services from Noida Electronic City/Vaishali to Rajiv Chowk and Karol Bagh to Dwarka Sec-21 as per regular schedule.

As per sources, the Delhi Metro will be making announcements at various metro stations to make commuters aware about the temporary suspension of services at specific metro station. Announcements will also be made inside the trains and at respective platforms.