Delhi Metro to shut three stations for public today - Check timings

The Delhi Metro has decided to shut three main stations on the Yellow Line for four hours today, due to security reasons.

Three stations of Delhi Metro's Yellow Line - Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha - will remain closed to the public from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

As advised by Delhi Police, in view of security reasons, three Metro stations of Yellow Line namely, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha will remain closed for public from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm tomorrow i.e, 26.06.2021 (Saturday). — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) June 25, 2021

It may be noted that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced to hold a protest on Saturday (June 26) to mark seven months of their agitation against the three agriculture laws enacted last year.

Protests in the heart of the national capital are anticipated on Saturday and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and police authorities have taken security measures, reported PTI.

"As advised by Delhi Police, in view of security reasons, three Metro stations of Yellow Line namely, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha will remain closed for public from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm tomorrow i.E, 26.06.2021 (Saturday)," the DMRC tweeted on Friday night.

Farmers at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points are gearing up for June 26 and they will observe it as 'Save Agriculture, Save Democracy Day', SKM said in a statement.

"Preparations are underway for marking June 26 as 'Save Agriculture, Save Democracy Day' all over the country," said the umbrella body of 40 farmer unions which is spearheading the stir against the central laws enacted in September last year.

The SKM said it will send a memorandum from all over India to the President on June 26, on farmers' "anguish and indignation" and appeal to him regarding getting the farmer laws repealed, and to get a legal guarantee of minimum support price for farmers.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday urged the farmer unions to end their agitation against the Centre's three farm laws. Addressing mediapersons in Bhopal, Tomar said, "I urge all farmer unions to conclude their agitation. The government had held 11 rounds of talks with them. Agriculture Reform Bills will bring betterment to the lives of farmers."

Tomar added, "Government of India has worked towards increasing MSP and towards more purchase at MSP." The Minister said, "A large section of the country stands in support of these laws. Still, if farmers have any objection against any provision of the laws, then Govt is ready to listen to them, discuss with them and work on it."