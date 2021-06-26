Delhi Metro to shut three stations for public today - Check timings

Headlines

Deepika Padukone to play this role in Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again: Report

Team India to have ‘Pakistan’ written at the front of Asia Cup 2023 jersey, here’s why

Tears of joy flow as bikers rescue stranded cow from muddy peril in touching viral video, watch

Gadar 2, OMG 2 release, review live updates: Sunny Deol's actioner takes on Akshay Kumar's comedy at box office

Petrol, diesel becomes cheaper in Noida, Gurugram, Agra, Gwalior, costly in Jaipur; check latest rates of your city

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Deepika Padukone to play this role in Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again: Report

DNA | India stands with Manipur, it will see peace & development again, says PM Modi

DNA | PM Modi tears into Opposition during no-confidence motion debate

AI imagines Hrithik Roshan as King of gods Zeus

10 ways to increase height naturally

Bowlers who took 5 wickets in an over in cricket history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

DNA | India stands with Manipur, it will see peace & development again, says PM Modi

DNA | PM Modi tears into Opposition during no-confidence motion debate

DNA | No Confidence Motion: PM Modi's scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and I.N.D.I.A.

Deepika Padukone to play this role in Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again: Report

Adipurush OTT release: When, where to watch Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan's mythological drama

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana recalls imitating woman's voice when his first girlfriend's dad picked up the landline

HomeIndia

India

Delhi Metro to shut three stations for public today - Check timings

The Delhi Metro has decided to shut three main stations on the Yellow Line for four hours today, due to security reasons.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 26, 2021, 08:38 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Delhi Metro has decided to shut three main stations on the Yellow Line for four hours today, due to security reasons.

Three stations of Delhi Metro's Yellow Line - Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha - will remain closed to the public from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

It may be noted that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced to hold a protest on Saturday (June 26) to mark seven months of their agitation against the three agriculture laws enacted last year.

Protests in the heart of the national capital are anticipated on Saturday and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and police authorities have taken security measures, reported PTI.

"As advised by Delhi Police, in view of security reasons, three Metro stations of Yellow Line namely, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha will remain closed for public from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm tomorrow i.E, 26.06.2021 (Saturday)," the DMRC tweeted on Friday night.

Farmers at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points are gearing up for June 26 and they will observe it as 'Save Agriculture, Save Democracy Day', SKM said in a statement. 

"Preparations are underway for marking June 26 as 'Save Agriculture, Save Democracy Day' all over the country," said the umbrella body of 40 farmer unions which is spearheading the stir against the central laws enacted in September last year.

The SKM said it will send a memorandum from all over India to the President on June 26, on farmers' "anguish and indignation" and appeal to him regarding getting the farmer laws repealed, and to get a legal guarantee of minimum support price for farmers.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday urged the farmer unions to end their agitation against the Centre's three farm laws. Addressing mediapersons in Bhopal, Tomar said, "I urge all farmer unions to conclude their agitation. The government had held 11 rounds of talks with them. Agriculture Reform Bills will bring betterment to the lives of farmers."

Tomar added, "Government of India has worked towards increasing MSP and towards more purchase at MSP." The Minister said, "A large section of the country stands in support of these laws. Still, if farmers have any objection against any provision of the laws, then Govt is ready to listen to them, discuss with them and work on it."

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

RBI MPC Meeting: Reserve Bank of India keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

DNA Special: Analysis of PM Modi’s crisp three-fold response to Opposition amid no-confidence row

Meet math graduate who donated his entire wealth of Rs 6210 crore to employees, drives cheap car

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Censor Board's changes in Akshay Kumar's film OMG 2, says 'I am against any kind of...'

DNA Verified: Did Mukesh Ambani gift Hardik Pandya luxury car worth Rs 5 crore? Know truth here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE