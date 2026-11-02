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Delhi Metro to run 40 extra trips under GRAP-II; What commuters need to know

Delhi Metro will run 40 additional weekday trips under GRAP-II from November 3 as Delhi-NCR battles worsening air pollution. Check the new measures to control pollution.

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Updated : Nov 02, 2026, 10:09 PM IST

Delhi Metro to run 40 extra trips under GRAP-II; What commuters need to know
Delhi Metro to run 40 extra trips under GRAP-II; What commuters need to know (Representative image/ANI)
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As Delhi-NCR battles worsening air pollution, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced 20 additional train trips on weekdays from Tuesday, November 3. The move comes after Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was imposed across the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday.

With the latest announcement, the Delhi Metro will operate a total of 40 additional trips on weekdays. The aim is to encourage more people to use public transport instead of private vehicles and help reduce pollution.

“In the wake of the implementation of GRAP-II in the capital, Delhi Metro will be running 20 more trips from tomorrow on weekdays, thereby, increasing the total number of additional trips on its network by 40,” the DMRC said in a statement.

The metro operator added that the move was intended to encourage commuters to leave their private vehicles at home and use public transport to help control pollution.

Why has GRAP-II been imposed in Delhi-NCR?

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage II of GRAP after Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ category for the first time this season.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 327 on Monday. The CAQM said unfavourable weather conditions were likely to keep air quality in the ‘very poor’ category over the coming days.

GRAP is a set of emergency measures introduced to control air pollution when air quality worsens. Stage II includes steps to reduce vehicle emissions, control road dust and encourage the use of public transport.

The CAQM has directed government agencies to implement Stage II measures alongside the restrictions already in place under Stage I. Pollution control boards in NCR states and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee have also been asked to ensure strict enforcement.

What other measures will be taken?

Along with increasing metro services, authorities will step up efforts to manage traffic congestion and control vehicle pollution.

Traffic police will be deployed at busy roads and intersections to improve traffic flow. Officials will also intensify checks for valid pollution-under-control (PUC) certificates and take action against visibly polluting vehicles.

Rules concerning older diesel and petrol vehicles will also be strictly enforced. The additional metro services and stricter vehicle checks are aimed at reducing emissions as Delhi-NCR prepares for the festive season. With air quality expected to remain in the ‘very poor’ category, authorities are urging residents to follow pollution-control measures and consider public transport for their daily journeys.

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