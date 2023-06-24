Delhi Metro to introduce virtual stores, commuters can buy groceries, find taxi, full details

Representational Image

The Delhi Metro, which carries thousands of passengers each day, is regarded as the city's lifeline. It has facilitated travel and boosted connectivity throughout the Delhi-NCR region.

With the advancement in technology and to make passengers' journeys more convenient, Delhi Metro will shortly roll out the "Momentum 2.0" app, which will let users schedule services, including last-mile connections, and make payments. It is regarded as the first virtual shopping app for the metro in India and will include features like quick smart card recharging for the Delhi Metro and smart payment options for other utility services.

The app will "enable the metro commuters to buy a range of products and book services while travelling in the metro and collect their orders at the destination stations," the DMRC said in a statement.

What is Momentum 2.0, the virtual shopping app introduced by Delhi Metro?

Consumers would have quick and easy access to specialised services including last-mile connection, a variety of e-commerce alternatives, and digital lockers for speedy and secure delivery through "Momentum 2.0."

According to the reports, DMRC's Momentum 2.0 app (DMRC Momentum 2.0) may be launched next month.

DMRC will cover around 21 stations in the first phase. It is installing virtual stores and smart lockers that will keep the orders until collected. According to its performance, the virtual store will expand to other stations.

Smart lockers will have 72 lockers with a provision to attach 24 later. Daily commuters will have an option to instantly purchase from the virtual stores at Delhi metro stations.

From Delhi Metro stations, commuters can use this app to find bicycles, e-rickshaws, taxis, and the timetables of feeder buses, DTC buses, and cluster bus routes. The app has tools for online shopping with a large selection of goods. Customers will benefit from the convenience of shopping for groceries and other necessities at the metro stations thanks to this cutting-edge "brick-and-click" store experience.

According to DMRC, it is now constructing digital lockers dubbed "Smart Boxes" at selected stations, where goods purchased through this app's e-commerce feature may be safely placed and collected by the respective clients once they reach their destination station.

With the help of technology, these smart boxes will offer secure delivery, security, and product management. These user-friendly lockers will function for the shortest delivery and retrieval cycles in cooperation with e-commerce businesses. The announcement states that passengers can use the smart boxes for a fee as well.