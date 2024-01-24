Republic Day 2024 Delhi Metro timings: DMRC to begin services on Jan 26 at...

People who will have bona fide e-invitation cards or e-tickets for attending the Republic Day ceremony will be issued coupons.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised the timing of Delhi Metro for Republic Day 2024. It said the Delhi Metro will commence services at 4 am on all lines to facilitate the public to reach Kartavya Path for the Republic Day parade on January 26. Services will be available at a headway of 30 minutes till 6 am. The regular timetable will be followed after that for the rest of the day, it added.

"People who will be in possession of bona fide e-invitation cards or e-tickets for attending the Republic Day ceremony will be issued coupons on production of government-issued identity cards at stations, which will be valid for exits from Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations only to reach Kartavya Path," a DMRC statement said. The same coupon will be valid for return journeys from these two stations.

The officials further said passengers with invitation cards marked for enclosures 1 to 9 and V1 and V2 should deboard at Udyog Bhawan. "Similarly, those (with invitation cards) marked for enclosures 10 to 24 and VN are advised to deboard at Central Secretariat. Regular announcements will also be made inside the trains to inform passengers about the same so that they deboard at the designated stations in order to reach their enclosures smoothly," the DMRC said.