Delhi Metro timings on Holi 2023: All trains to start at 2:30 pm on March 8, check Delhi Police advisory

All lines of the Delhi Metro are set to commence from 2:30 pm on Holi 2023, including the Airport Express and Rapid Metro lines on March 8.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 06:48 PM IST

Delhi Metro timings on Holi 2023: All trains to start at 2:30 pm on March 8, check Delhi Police advisory

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the timings for the Delhi Metro on March 8 on the occasion of Holi 2023. DMRC said on Monday that all the Delhi Metro trains will start functioning at 2:30 pm on March 8 on account of the celebrations.

The DMRC officials said that the Delhi Metro trains for all the lines will continue their services from 2:30 pm on Holi 2023, and the timings are the same for the Airport Express line and Rapid Metro line. It is advised that if you have a flight in the morning, you don’t rely on public transport on March 8.

In an official statement, the DMRC said, “On the day of the ‘Holi’ festival, i.e., 08th March 2023 (Wednesday), Metro services will NOT be available till 14.30 Hrs (2:30 PM) on all lines of Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line.”

The DMRC further said that train services will start at 2:30 pm from terminal stations on all lines on March 8, and will continue to function normally for the rest of the day. This means that Delhi Metro will run till 11 pm on Holi 2023.

Further, the Delhi Metro corporation said that the Metro feeder bus services will also resume after 2.30 pm on March 8, and will function normally throughout the day on the occasion of Holi.

Further, the Delhi Police has also issued an important safety advisory for March 8 to maintain safety during Holi celebrations across the capital. Delhi Police will be cracking down on underage and drunk driving, as well as public intoxication in Delhi on March 8.

The Delhi Police said, “Delhi Police will keep a check on black films, triple riding, underage driving and without a helmet driving. Mobile pickets will also do random checking for liquors and police will take strict action against drunken driving.”

