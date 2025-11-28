Delhi Metro timings changed due to MCD bye-elections; check dates, schedules here

Delhi Metro: The last train service from all terminal stations will depart at 11:30 pm instead of the usual 11:00 pm.

Delhi Metro: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has changed the timings of metro train services due to the Delhi MCD bye-elections, which are scheduled for November 30 12 wards. DMRC said it will advance its start time to 4 am on both the polling and counting days of the bye-elections in 12 wards. The new timings will apply across all lines and terminals as part of the election-day travel plan.

Delhi Metro timings for MCD bye-elections

Delhi Metro will operate early-morning services on November 30 (polling day) and December 3 (counting day) to facilitate the movement of polling personnel and deployed staff. On November 30 (Sunday) services will begin at 4 am from all terminal stations. Trains will run every 30 minutes till 6 am and then follow the regular Sunday timetable. The last train will leave at 11.30 pm, 30 minutes later than the usual closing time.

Delhi Metro timings: Time Table for Counting Day

On December 3 (Wednesday), trains will again start at 4 am. A 30-minute frequency will be maintained till 6 am, after which services will shift to the standard weekday timetable.

Delhi Metro Regular Timings

The Metro will continue to operate as per the regular daily timetable across all corridors. On a normal day, the metro operates from 5 am to 11.30 pm.

Delhi MCD bye elections 2025

A total of 51 candidates, including 26 women, are in the fray for the polls due on November 30. It is the first major electoral challenge faced by the BJP after it registered an emphatic victory in the Delhi Assembly polls in February, winning 48 of the 70 seats and forming a government led by Chief Minister Gupta. Out of the 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards going for polls, nine were earlier held by the BJP and three by the AAP.