Delhi Metro Silver Line: New route will have 14 stops, check list of station names, other details here

The Delhi Metro’s new Silver Line from Aerocity to Tughlakabad is among the three priority corridors in Phase IV. The other two are Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg and Majlis Park to Maujpur.

The Delhi Metro Silver Line will be Line 10 of the Delhi Metro. It will have a length of 23.622 kms and comprise 15 stations including the source and destination. Four of these will be elevated while the rest of 11 stations on the Delhi Metro Silver Line will be underground.

The Silver Line of the Delhi Metro will have four interchange stations. Tughlakabad Station will be linked with the Violet Line, Yellow Line link at Chattarpur, Airport Express Line at Delhi Aerocity and Saket G-Block Station will be linked with the under construction Brown Line. Vasant Kunj Sector-D Station and Tughlakabad will have depot connections.

The Silver Line is currently under construction and the route is expected to be operational by 2025. Check list of stations of the Delhi Metro Silver Line: Delhi Aerocity, Mahipalpur, Vasant Kunj Sector-D, Kishangarh, Chhatarpur, Chhatarpur Mandir, IGNOU, Neb Sarai, Saket G-Block, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur, Sangam Vihar-Tigri, Anandmayee Marg, Tughlakabad Railway Colony, Tughlakabad Station.