Delhi Metro services to remain closed till 2.30 pm on Holi: DMRC

The metro services in Delhi will not be available till 2.30 PM on Holi, Friday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced on Tuesday.

"On Holi (18th March 2022), metro services will not be available till 2:30 PM on all lines of Delhi Metro, including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line. Services will thus start at 2:30 PM from terminal stations on all lines and will continue normally thereafter," the official Twitter handle of DMRC said.

Moreover, the waiting time at a station will be longer than on normal days due to less number of trains running. That is, the interval of operation between two trains will be more than the normal working day.

As of now, DMRC is handling operations and maintenance of 390 km of network, containing 286 metro stations, including the Rapid Metro for Gurugram and Aqua Line in Greater Noida, and is positioned among one of the world's biggest metro networks.

Meanwhile, DTC buses will also remain closed till 2 pm on Holi, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) said in a statement.

Even after that, due to less number of passengers, buses will land only on some important and busy routes.

DTC will operate only 898 buses as compared to daily. Therefore, an appeal has been made to the passengers to plan the journey keeping this in mind.