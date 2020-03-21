Delhi Metro services to be regulated on Monday, no metro from 10 AM to 4 PM

The Delhi Metro services will be regulated for a day on Monday (March 23), a day after the 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday. According to updates, no Delhi Metro services will be available from 10 AM to 4 PM on Monday.

In addition to this, the frequency of the metro trains will also be regulated. The directions for the regulation of Delhi Metro on Monday are as follows:

1. Services from 6:00 AM to 8:00 AM: Metro train services will start from 6 AM across originating stations of all Lines and will be available at a frequency of 20 minutes till 8 AM. During this period, only people involved in essential services like hospitals, fire, electricity, police etc. will be allowed to enter Metro stations on the production of their identification cards to security personnel. 2. Services from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM: During this period, trains will be available at a normal frequency as used to be available every Monday.*During this period general public can also travel and no identification will be required at the time of entry*. 3. Services from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM: There will be no metro service during this period. However, all the trains which started at 10 AM from originating stations of all Lines will continue to run till they reach their destination stations. 4. Services from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM: Metro services will again resume from 4:00 PM from all Lines and will continue till 8:00 PM with a normal frequency for general public. 5. Services from 8:00 PM onwards: There will be no metro service from 8:00 PM onwards on any of the lines. However, the last train service starting at 8:00 PM from originating station will continue to run till it reaches its destination.

PARKING at the Metro stations will also remain CLOSED on Monday

According to a statement issued by the DMRC, the objective of this staggered metro services plan on Monday is aimed at facilitating all stakeholders with effectiveness and to promote ‘social distancing’ which is very much required to contain spread of coronavirus.

In first couple of hours (6 AM to 8 AM), DMRC’s priority is to ensure that the people involved in providing the essential services, as notified by the government, reach their destinations with ease while maintaining norms of ‘social distancing’ in metro premises.

In the next two hours (8 AM to 10 AM), the objective is to facilitate people for whom it is essential and unavoidable to go their destinations.

In the prevalent scenario where authorities have shut malls, restaurants, major markets etc. to prevent spread of the virus, it is responsibility of our passengers also to co-operate with DMRC and help fight coronavirus collectively.

These modified Metro services are applicable for this Monday only. If there is any further requirement to continue the same pattern in the larger public interest, the same shall be informed accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro will not run on this coming Sunday (March 22) and all metro rail-related services will also remain closed for the day in view of the "Janata curfew", the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has already informed.

The call to observe a "Janata curfew" or a 'People's Curfew' on Sunday was announced by the Prime Minister a day before in a public address to the nation. While speaking on the way ahead for India in tackling the coronavirus outbreak and the initiative that the citizens need to take, Modi urged that the entire country observe the curfew on Sunday, i.e. they should stay indoors and work from home on that day, also encouraging them to extend the practice for the following days.

Meanwhile, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), too, has issued directives for the regulation of operation of metro trains and buses within its territories for Monday. These are as follows:

6 - 8 AM: Trains and City Bus Services will ply at a frequency of 20 minutes

Trains and City Bus Services will ply at a frequency of 20 minutes 8 - 10 AM: The frequency of trains will be as normal i.e. 7.5 minutes

The frequency of trains will be as normal i.e. 7.5 minutes 10 - 4 PM: There will be no train and bus service

There will be no train and bus service 4 - 8 PM: The frequency of trains will be as normal i.e. 7.5 minutes.

The frequency of trains will be as normal i.e. 7.5 minutes. 10 PM: Last service.

Aqua Line Train and Bus services are available from Monday to Saturday from 6 AM to 10 PM and on Sundays from 8 AM to 10 PM. The frequency of the services is 7.5 minutes in peak hours and 10 minutes in non - peak hours.

Information regarding train and bus services on 24th March 2020 (Tuesday) will be intimated accordingly.