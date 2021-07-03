Delhi Metro service update: Yellow Line Metro to run on single line from 10:30 pm till 6 am tomorrow

The maintenance work will be carried out at the ‘Qutab Minar-Guru Dronacharya’ segment of the busy Yellow Line, which connects Delhi and Gurugram.

DMRC officials announced that the ‘HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli’ metro services will run on single line, from late night Saturday onwards to undertake track maintenance work. The maintenance work will be carried out at the ‘Qutab Minar-Guru Dronacharya’ segment of the busy Yellow Line, which connects Delhi and Gurugram.

The official account of DMRC has tweeted, "To undertake planned track maintenance work in the above section, train services between Qutab Minar and Guru Dronacharya section of Yellow Line will be run on single line after 10.30 pm till the end of revenue services on July 3 and from the start of revenue services till 6:30 am on Sunday."

The officials added, announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains on Yellow Line about the destination of trains and respective platforms for change over during this period.

Yellow Line consists of 37 metro stations from Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in the neighbouring city of Gurugram in Haryana. The line with a length of 48.8 kilometres, is mostly underground and has been laid under one of the most congested parts of Delhi. It is the third longest metro line on the Delhi Metro network. This line covers Outer Delhi, North Delhi, through Central Delhi and South Delhi and finally Gurugram. It has interchanges with the Red, Blue, Violet, Pink and Magenta lines of the Delhi Metro, as well as with the Old Delhi and New Delhi railway stations of the Indian Railways. The Line also connects with the Airport Express Line at New Delhi station.