Delhi Metro's Red Line services affected for an hour

Services were affected for over an hour on the Red Line of the Delhi Metro due to a technical snag in the Dilshad Garden-Shahdara section of the corridor on Wednesday, officials said.The Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi to Shahid Sthal (New Bus Adda) in Ghaziabad.

"Due to an OHE (overhead electricity) wire issue on the Dilshad Garden-Shahdara section, train services were affected. As a result, trains were temporarily run in two separate loops," a senior DMRC official said.Services between Shahdara and Dilshad Garden stations were run on a single line until the sang was rectified, he said.

Only one station, Jhilmil, falls on the Shahdara and Dilshad Garden section.

The DMRC had posted on Twitter around noon time that services were affected and trains were run on two separate loops.

Later in another tweet, the DMRC said, "Normal services resumed at 1:45pm".In the evening, the DMRC in a statement said, "Train services between Shahdara and Dilshad Garden section of the Red Line were operated on a single line from 12:45 PM to 1:45 PM to undertake repair work of some components of overhead wire (OHE) line near Shahdara station on the up line (going towards Shaheed Sthal station)." During this period, services were "running normal" on the rest of the Red Line except a delay in the affected section, it said.

"The repair work of OHE was over at 1:45 pm, and accordingly, normal services through both up and down line in this section were restored," the statement added.

Last week, commuters on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line had a harrowing experience as major technical snag on a section of the corridor had left thousands of people stranded for hours, and triggered massive traffic snarls on the roads near a few stations.Service were restored on the Yellow Line only after four hours.