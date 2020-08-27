Delhi Metro reopening: Here's a guide for riders before services resume

Delhi Metro, the lifeline of the people of Delhi, is likely to resume its services from September 1, according to sources. Metro services were suspended in late March as nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus came into effect. Delhi metro, which is suffering economic losses due to the lockdown, may resume its rail services from September 1 when the 'Unlock 4' phase in the graded reopening from the coronavirus-induced lockdown begins.

However, the journey in Delhi Metro will not be the same for commuters after the coronavirus as it is going to completely transform.

Here is a list of special arrangements being made for the passengers:

Main focus on social distancing

Under Unlock 4 rules, only 38% of the metro gates will be opened for entry and exit of passengers. Only 2 gates of stations like Rajiv Chowk, Kashmiri Gate, Central Secretariat, Hauz Khas will be opened for passengers. This will make it easier for people to monitor and follow social distancing. There are a total of 671 gates of Delhi Metro, out of which only 257 will open.

20% people to travel at a time

In order to strictly follow social distancing in the metro, stickers have been placed on the seats and station. There will be about 50 passengers in a coach, while only 300-400 passengers will be able to travel in the metro at a time.

Earlier, about 1500 passengers used to travel on an average in 6 coaches of the Metro. The figure will now be reduced to 300.

Also, there will be only 3 passengers in the lift at a time. People will be made aware through LED screens installed at the metro station. Customer Facilitation Agents will also be deployed near the AFC Gate and on platforms to regulate the movement of passengers, who will inform people about social distancing.

To regulate passenger movement, facilitation agents will be deployed at the AFC gates and on the platforms, who will educate and inform people about social distancing.

Earlier, the metro rail used to stop for about 15-20 seconds at the platform. Now, the trains will stop for a longer period of time, including 45-50 seconds at the interchange stations which are usually crowded. This would mean that the passengers' travel time would increase.

CCTV cameras, volunteers to monitor situation

Separate gates have been fixed for the entry-exit of passengers. Before entering the station, the temperature of all passengers will be tested with a thermal scanner. Wearing masks and gloves has been made mandatory for passengers to travel in the metro. The station controller will monitor the situation through CCTV cameras installed inside the metro stations. Apart from this, all metros will have a team of volunteers.

Places to be monitored for overcrowding

Entry gate, ticket counters, customer service center, ticket vending machines, AFC gates (for entry and exit), lift, escalators, and platforms will be monitored constantly to keep overcrowding in check.