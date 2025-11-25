FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Is BTS disbanding after 15 years? RM, Jimin's shocking viral video leaves ARMY worried: 'How will we endure the pain'

Delhi Metro: Phase-IV expansion to include THESE 4 underground stations, to include facilities like..., check details

West Bengal Election 2026: Will SIR boomerang on BJP with TMC's early poll campaign? Mamata Banerjee's strategy revealed

Sarvodaya Hospital launches Advanced SSI Mantra Surgical Robot for minimally invasive multi-speciality surgeries

Celina Jaitly breaks silence on domestic violence case against husband Peter Haag: 'Atrocities, abandonment perpetrated...'

Who is Pawan Thakur? Dubai's biggest drug trafficker to be deported to India

This fruit could land you in jail if you carry it on Indian trains, know how

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance vs Aditya Birla Group: India's biz giants to compete in THIS market worth Rs 1 lakh crore

Mallika Sherawat says working with Dharmendra was 'a blessing', they acted in this film, it bombed at box office, earned just Rs...

Punjab bans sale of liquor, tobacco, other items in 3 cities declared holy by govt; check names

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Is BTS disbanding after 15 years? RM, Jimin's shocking viral video leaves ARMY worried: 'How will we endure the pain'

Is BTS disbanding after 15 years? RM, Jimin's shocking video leaves ARMY worried

Delhi Metro: Phase-IV expansion to include THESE 4 underground stations, to include facilities like..., check details

Delhi Metro: Phase-IV expansion to include THESE 4 underground stations, to incl

West Bengal Election 2026: Will SIR boomerang on BJP with TMC's early poll campaign? Mamata Banerjee's strategy revealed

West Bengal Election 2026: Will SIR boomerang on BJP with TMC's early campaign?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat’s on-screen love interest

Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat

In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion with private indoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, manicured garden

In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion

Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other details - SEE PICS

Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other detail

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi Metro: Phase-IV expansion to include THESE 4 underground stations, to include facilities like..., check details

The Delhi Metro Phase-IV expansion will include four new underground stations which are currently under construction. The Delhi Metro new phase project has an estimated total cost, as reflected in the corporation's tender documents, of Rs 175.6 million.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 25, 2025, 06:43 PM IST

Delhi Metro: Phase-IV expansion to include THESE 4 underground stations, to include facilities like..., check details
Delhi Metro: Phase-IV expansion to include 4 underground stations
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Delhi Metro Phase-IV expansion will include four new underground stations which are currently under construction, which are New Delhi, Delhi Gate, Delhi Sachivalaya-IG Stadium and Indraprastha. These stations are part of the Phase IV corridor which will connect regions across central and east Delhi, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) bidding documents. 

The project will see construction of all required structures, including the basic ones like platform vicinity, concourse areas and service corridors, and mechanical and electrical systems. According to the DMRC documents, every station will include permanent and temporary works required for safe operations, such as cut-and-cover station boxes, base slabs, concourse slabs, intermediate slabs, roof slabs and side-wall structures. 

What will Delhi Metro Phase IV project include? 

The document also states that to make inter-transport services seamless and convenient for passengers, the project will also include pedestrian subways. Entry and exit will be built with staircases, escalators, and elevators, all of which would be constructed to accommodate the expected passenger volumes along the corridor, as outlined in the documents. 

The documents have covered the building of structures in details like the construction essential support facilities, such as tunnel ventilation fan rooms, auxiliary substations, AC plant rooms for centralised cooling systems, pump houses for stormwater management and system rooms for SCADA and telecom networks. The documents added that these structures will complete the Phase IV project as it will operationalise the stations once commissioned. 

The DMRC has specified that the temporary works required for construction, including traffic diversion plans, construction access routes, de-watering systems and utility diversions, must be provided by the contractor to prevent disruptions during execution. 

The Delhi Metro new phase project has an estimated total cost, as reflected in the corporation's tender documents, of Rs 175.6 million. The agencies that will handle the Metro work must submit their bid security by the deadline of January 12, 2026. 

The project is part of a larger effort to expand the metro network under Phase-IV, aimed at improving mobility and easing congestion in the national capital, the documents said. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi Metro: Phase-IV expansion to include THESE 4 underground stations, to include facilities like..., check details
Delhi Metro: Phase-IV expansion to include THESE 4 underground stations, to incl
West Bengal Election 2026: Will SIR boomerang on BJP with TMC's early poll campaign? Mamata Banerjee's strategy revealed
West Bengal Election 2026: Will SIR boomerang on BJP with TMC's early campaign?
Sarvodaya Hospital launches Advanced SSI Mantra Surgical Robot for minimally invasive multi-speciality surgeries
Sarvodaya Hospital launches Advanced SSI Mantra Surgical Robot
Celina Jaitly breaks silence on domestic violence case against husband Peter Haag: 'Atrocities, abandonment perpetrated...'
Celina Jaitly breaks silence on domestic violence case against Peter Haag
Who is Pawan Thakur? Dubai's biggest drug trafficker to be deported to India
Who is Pawan Thakur? Dubai's biggest drug trafficker to be deported to India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat’s on-screen love interest
Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat
In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion with private indoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, manicured garden
In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion
Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other details - SEE PICS
Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other detail
Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's Ram Temple; See PICS
Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's
After Ethiopia volcano eruption, these are 5 active volcanoes you must know
After Ethiopia volcano eruption, these are 5 active volcanoes you must know
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement