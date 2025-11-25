Delhi Metro: Phase-IV expansion to include THESE 4 underground stations, to include facilities like..., check details

The Delhi Metro Phase-IV expansion will include four new underground stations which are currently under construction. The Delhi Metro new phase project has an estimated total cost, as reflected in the corporation's tender documents, of Rs 175.6 million.

The Delhi Metro Phase-IV expansion will include four new underground stations which are currently under construction, which are New Delhi, Delhi Gate, Delhi Sachivalaya-IG Stadium and Indraprastha. These stations are part of the Phase IV corridor which will connect regions across central and east Delhi, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) bidding documents.

The project will see construction of all required structures, including the basic ones like platform vicinity, concourse areas and service corridors, and mechanical and electrical systems. According to the DMRC documents, every station will include permanent and temporary works required for safe operations, such as cut-and-cover station boxes, base slabs, concourse slabs, intermediate slabs, roof slabs and side-wall structures.

What will Delhi Metro Phase IV project include?

The document also states that to make inter-transport services seamless and convenient for passengers, the project will also include pedestrian subways. Entry and exit will be built with staircases, escalators, and elevators, all of which would be constructed to accommodate the expected passenger volumes along the corridor, as outlined in the documents.

The documents have covered the building of structures in details like the construction essential support facilities, such as tunnel ventilation fan rooms, auxiliary substations, AC plant rooms for centralised cooling systems, pump houses for stormwater management and system rooms for SCADA and telecom networks. The documents added that these structures will complete the Phase IV project as it will operationalise the stations once commissioned.

The DMRC has specified that the temporary works required for construction, including traffic diversion plans, construction access routes, de-watering systems and utility diversions, must be provided by the contractor to prevent disruptions during execution.

The Delhi Metro new phase project has an estimated total cost, as reflected in the corporation's tender documents, of Rs 175.6 million. The agencies that will handle the Metro work must submit their bid security by the deadline of January 12, 2026.

The project is part of a larger effort to expand the metro network under Phase-IV, aimed at improving mobility and easing congestion in the national capital, the documents said.