Delhi Metro Phase IV: Brown Line to connect Lajpat Nagar, Saket to Silver Line; list of new metro stations

Delhi Metro Phase IV: Brown Line to connect Lajpat Nagar, Saket to Silver Line (File photo)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to expand the range of the Delhi Metro, now constructing two more lines in Delhi NCR – Silver Line and Brown Line. While the Silver Line is aimed at connecting north Delhi with Aerocity, the shorter Brown Line will provide faster connectivity in South Delhi.

The Delhi Metro Brown Line is aimed at providing connectivity within South Delhi and is a shorter line as compared to other lines in South Delhi such as the Pink Line and the Magenta Line. However, it is connected to three metro lines – Pink Line, Magenta Line, and Violet Line.

The Brown Line of Delhi Metro is expected to be less than 8 km in the stretch and will begin from Lajpat Nagar. The last station of the Brown Line will be Saket G Block, which will further connect the Brown Line with the new Silver Line, which is currently under construction.

The Brown Line in South Delhi will commence from Lajpat Nagar and have eight total stations, connecting areas such as Chirag Delhi, Andrews Ganj, and Greater Kailash. Here is a complete list of stations under the Delhi Metro Brown Line.

Delhi Metro Brown Line: List of stations

Lajpat Nagar – Connected with Violent Line, Pink Line

Andrews Ganj

Greater Kailash 1

Chirag Delhi – Connected with Magenta Line

Pushpa Bhawan

Saket District Centre

Pushp Vihar

Saket G Block – Connected with Silver Line

Under the Delhi Metro Phase 4, the Brown Line will be constructed in 2025 while the Silver Line will be constructed in 2024. The tentative date of the Brown Line construction is the middle of 2025.

The Delhi Metro Phase 4 construction has already begun in many parts of Delhi, and its aims at making access to the Delhi Airport and Aerocity area easier and cheaper.

