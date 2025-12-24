Delhi Metro Phase 5A approved: 16-km corridor, 13 stations with Rs 12015 crore project cost

Once the project is completed, the Delhi Metro network will cross 400 km.

The Union Cabinet has approved Phase 5A of the Delhi Metro worth Rs 12,015 crore, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday. The proposed expansion will add 16 more km of metro line with 13 stations, 10 underground and three elevated. Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the duration of the expansion project is three years. The Delhi Metro will expand connectivity in Central Delhi and the Domestic Airport area with three new corridors.

Three new corridors approved

1. RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha (9.913 Kms)

2. Aerocity to IGD Airport T-1 (2.263 kms)

3. Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj (3.9 kms)

With the completion of these corridors, the Delhi Metro network is expected to cross the 400-km mark. The project will be funded by the Union Government, Delhi Government, and international funding agencies. The Central Vista corridor will provide connectivity to all the Kartavya Bhawans thereby providing door step connectivity to the office goers and visitors in this area. With this connectivity around 60,000 office goers and 2 lakh visitors will get benefitted on daily basis. These corridors will further reduce pollution and usage of fossil fuels enhancing ease of living.