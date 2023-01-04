Delhi Metro Phase 4: Azadpur on Magenta Line to converge with Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor; list of new stations

The length of the RK Ashram-Janakpuri West Corridor will be 28.92 kilometers.

In good news for the people of Delhi, the Azadpur Metro Station will become a triple exchange point by 2023. Triple exchange point means the station where three Delhi Metro lines converge and where passengers can exchange their trains for different metro lines. As of now, only the Delhi Metro Yellow Line and Delhi Metro Pink Line meet at the Azadpur Metro station. The DMRC is planning to extend the Delhi Metro Magenta Line under Delhi Metro Phase 4. Under this mega project, DMRC will make a station of the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg Corridor at the Azadpur station.

After the linking of Azadpur Metro Station with the corridor, this will be the second triple exchange point after the Kashmere Gate Metro Station.

The length of the RK Ashram-Janakpuri West Corridor will be 28.92 kilometers. This corridor will benefit 30000 travellers every day.

This new metro link will directly connect areas like Sadar Bazar, Pulbangash, Ghanta Ghar and Derawala Nagar with the Azadpur Metro Station.

This link will also connect Pitampura, Mangolpuri, Madhuban Chowk, Peera Garhi and Janakpuri with the metro station.

Currently, 15,000 people visit the Azadpur Railway Station every day. After the linking, over 30000 people will use the premises.

The Union Cabinet had approved three of the six corridors approved under Phase 4. They are aimed at improving the connectivity of the National Capital.