Good news for Delhi Metro passengers! Get real-time info about nearby stations, routes and fares on...

Delhi Metro latest news: Metro data will be integrated into the app, allowing over 35 million users to access real-time metro information.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 08:17 PM IST

Delhi Metro news: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mappls MapmyIndia to make metro travel smarter and more convenient across the Delhi-NCR region. With this, Delhi Metro commuters will soon be able to access detailed and real-time metro train information directly within the Mappls app.

Under this partnership, DMRC's metro data will be integrated into the Mappls app, allowing over 35 million users to access real-time metro information such as nearby stations, routes, fares, train frequencies, line changes, and travel times all at a glance.

What is Mappls MapmyIndia?

It is one of India's leading digital mapping and geospatial technology companies. Rakesh Verma, Co-Founder, Managing Director and Group Chairman of MapmyIndia, said the partnership will soon enable multi-modal transport features on the Mappls app. "The integration of DMRC data will make travel across Delhi-NCR faster, smarter, and seamless. We are proud to contribute to India's vision of building a world-class, self-reliant technology ecosystem," he said.

Users to get these features

Users will not only get metro travel updates but will also be able to locate nearby government services, receive optimised routes with estimated travel times, and report civic and traffic issues such as congestion, accidents, or waterlogging directly from their smartphones.

These real-time inputs will be shared with the concerned authorities, helping them respond quickly and manage traffic better. The platform will also send alerts about road incidents and accidents, helping emergency services act faster and keeping Delhi-NCR roads safer for commuters.

