Delhi metro passengers ALERT! DMRC revises timings on Diwali, Choti Diwali, last train to depart at..., check metro schedule to Noida, Ghaziabad

Ahead of Choti Diwali and Diwali, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has released the statement announcing revised timings for Delhi Metro applicable for October 19 (Sunday) and October 20 (Monday).

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 07:52 PM IST

Ahead of Choti Diwali and Diwali, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has released the statement announcing revised timings for Delhi Metro applicable for October 19 (Sunday) and October 20 (Monday). All metro lines, Pink, blue, Yellow, and others including lines connecting Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, and Airport Express Line will have revised timings on Diwali.

Delhi is experiencing a festive rush, and keeping in mind the increased movement of passenger DMRC has brought these revised timings for convenience purposes. 

Here are the revised timings

  1. The last metro on all lines will depart from terminal stations at 10 pm, one hour earlier than its usual 11 pm schedule. 
  2. On Choti Diwali, DMRC has announced that the first metro will arrive one hour earlier at 6 am from its usual 7 am arrival on Pink, Magenta, and Grey lines, for accommodating festive rush on a day prior to Diwali. “On the eve of Diwali, i.e. October 19, 2025 (Sunday), train services on the Pink, Magenta, and Grey lines, which usually begin at 7 AM on Sundays, will begin at 6 AM,” a DMRC DMRC said.
  3. On Diwali  (October 20), the last train will come at 10 pm across all lines. However, metro services during the day will operate as per the regular schedule. “On Diwali, i.e., October 20, 2025 (Monday), the last metro train service will start at 10:00 PM from the terminal stations of all lines, including the Airport Express Line,” the DMRC added.
