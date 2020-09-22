Over 2,000 Delhi Metro passengers fined in nine days for not wearing masks during commute

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has reportedly fined more than 2,000 people in nine days for not wearing masks inside station premises and inside the metro, and for a general disregard against following the important coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated protocols.

According to reports, the DMRC also further counselled more than 5,000 people regarding the importance of following the COVID-19-related procols for cutting down the spread of the coronavirus, especially considering the fact that the pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire.

A report mentioned that the DMRC is only issuing fines in the most extreme of cases when the passenger in question is not adhering to the necessary guidelines or creating nuisance even after being called out for not wearing masks or abiding by the protocol.

Days after resuming operations on the Yellow Line after remaining suspended for over five months, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) resumed services on the Red Line, Green Line and Violet Line last week on Thursday as part of Unlock 4. Earlier, metro services were resumed on DMRC's longest line Blue Line that that connects Dwarka Sector 21 to Vaishali/Noida Electronic City.

The Yellow Line connecting Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre and Rapid Metro in Gurugram was resumed on September 7 as part of Unlock 4.

The entire Metro network was made operational for passengers throughout the day from September 12 as it was before March 22, 2020, with all social distancing norms and guidelines in place during the travel due to ongoing pandemic.