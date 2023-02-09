Delhi Metro news: DMRC warns Instagram influencers, says this activity is banned

Instagram/@officialdmrc

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has seen a rise in the number of people making Instagram reels inside of metro coaches. While shooting such dance videos might help content creators gain a lot of views and likes, it can also cause inconvenience to commuters. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has recently issued a warning after realising that such actions would cause inconvenience.

In its latest Instagram post, Delhi Metro has shared a hilarious meme while advising people not to shoot dance videos inside metros. In a witty post, DMRC used a reference from the Golden Globe-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' and wrote, "Dance is fun but Delhi Metro mein Na-Naacho Naacho Naacho". They even uploaded a picture of the actors dancing from the song's music video with a caption, "Remember to Respect your passengeRs #DelhiMetro."

The post also mentions a disclaimer saying, ''Filming Reels/Dance videos or any other such activities that may cause inconvenience to the passengers is strictly prohibited inside the Delhi metro.''

On Instagram, this post was recently shared on Monday. It has received more than 850 likes since it was posted.