Delhi Metro news: Country's first ring metro with longest route to have 36 stations, to begin in...

construction work of India's first ring metro is underway.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 07:04 PM IST

Delhi Metro news: Country's first ring metro with longest route to have 36 stations, to begin in...
DMRC Delhi metro ring metro | Photo: PTI

The country's first Ring Metro corridor will start in 2024. It is believed to be the longest route with a distance of about 71.15 kilometres. The operation will be initiated next year. The 12.55 km long track route of the Ring Metro route will make it easier connectivity for people travelling from Bahadurgarh to Ring Road to travel by metro. 

On the Ring Road Metro will have 36 metro stations. All the people on this route will get relief while going on a long journey. Residents of NCR may have to wait a little longer for Ring Metro, but this wait will be completed in 2024.

The construction work of the Majlis Park to Maujpur corridor is underway currently. Once completed, the Pink Line will become a Ring Metro corridor. This will be the corridor from Majlis Park to Gokulpuri. First of all, the part of Majlis Park to Maujpur will be opened in the three corridors of its Phase-4.

The work of this corridor was earlier to be completed by September 2023 but now it will be completed in 2024. Under Metro Phase-4, three corridors of 65.10 km in length are being built.

There will be 11 interchange metro stations on the Ring Road line. Talking about these stations, these will include Azadpur, Netaji Subhash Place, Punjabi Bagh West, Rajouri Garden, Durgabai Deshmukh Marg, Dilli Haat, INA, Lajpat Nagar, Mayur Vihar Phase 1, Anand Vihar ISBT, Karkardooma and Welcome stations. Most of the stations are visited by the people of Bahadurgarh for one or the other work. Significantly, the project of Delhi's Majlis Park, Maujpur Corridor is going to be completed in the year 2024.

