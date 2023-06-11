Search icon
Delhi Metro: Magenta Line extension to have 22 new stops, check list of station names, other details

As per the Phase IV mega extension plan of Delhi Metro, a total of 22 new stops will be added to the Magenta Line, from Janakpuri West to RK Ashram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

Delhi Metro: Magenta Line extension to have 22 new stops, check list of station names, other details

Delhi Metro is in the midst of a massive expansion project with a total of six new corridors to be added in Phase IV. Construction of three of these corridors is underway, including the extension of the Magenta line (Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West) till RK Ashram.

As per the Phase IV mega extension plan of Delhi Metro, a total of 22 new stops will be added to the line after Janakpuri West. While the Magenta Line has 4 interconnections currently (Blue, Yellow and Violet), a total of seven new interconnections including the Red, Yellow, Green and Pink Lines.

The extension will significantly improve the metro connectivity to and from North Delhi regions. The time taken to transit between interchange stations will also be reduced in the Phase IV plan with DMRC planning to build stations within 200 metres. Seven of the stops will be underground while others will be elevated.

The list of the new stations to be added after Janakpuri West are: Krishna Park Extension, Keshopur, Meerabagh, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi Chowk, Mangolpuri, West Enclave, Pushpanjali, Deepali Chowk, Madhuban Chowk, Prashant Vihar, North Pitampura, Badli Mor, Bhalswa, Azadpur, Ashok Vihar, Derawal Nagar, Ghanta Ghar, Pul Bangash, Sadar Bazar, Nabi Karim, RK Ashram.

The new 29-km corridor was earlier scheduled to be operational by September 2025. However, the timeline has reportedly been delayed by a few months to March 2026.

