Delhi Metro line's speed increased by 10 kmph; reach IGI Airport in 15 minutes, full details

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has increased the top speed limit of the metro line that connects Dwarka Sector 21 with New Delhi via IGI Airport, by 10 kilometers.

The line is 23 kilometers long, DMRC released this information on Thursday.

The top speed of metro trains on this line has been increased from 100 kmph to 110 kmph. The speed has been increased after securing permission from Metro Rail Safety Commissioner. 

With the increased speed, one can reach IGI Airport's T-3 terminal from New Delhi station in just 15 minutes.

The New Delhi-Dwarka Sector 21's distance can be covered in just 20 minutes.

The speed will be eventually increased to 120 kmph. On March 22, DMRC had increased the operational speeds from 90 kmph to 100 kmph.

