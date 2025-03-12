Delhi metro services will not be available until this time on all Delhi Metro lines, including the Airport Express Line.

Delhi Metro news: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the metro timings for Holi 2025, which will be celebrated on March 14. It said the metro services on all lines will start at 2:30 pm. The services will commence at 2.30 pm from terminal stations on all lines and will continue as usual thereafter, it said. Normal services will start thereafter on all lines.

Train services will not be available on all Delhi Metro lines, including the Airport Express Line, on the occasion of Holi on March 14 until 2.30 pm, the DMRC said on Tuesday. "On the day of the Holi festival, March 14, metro services will not be available until 2.30 pm on all Delhi Metro lines, including the Airport Express Line," DMRC said.

The temporary suspension of Delhi metro services during Holi is an annual measure aimed at ensuring public safety and managing crowds around festival activities. However, this year authorities took a more relaxed approach, choosing not to disrupt the celebrations. On normal days, the regular schedule sees metro services beginning around 5 am and ending around 11 pm. Moreover, DMRC has recently achieved a milestone with completion of tunneling work on Phase 4’s Golden Line project, connecting Kishangarh and Vasant Kunj stations along the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor.

