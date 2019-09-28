Delhi Metro: Grey Line connecting Dwarka-Najafgarh gets CMRS approval, will begin soon

Delhi Metro's Grey Line, which connects Dwarka to Najafgarh, has got the mandatory approval from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), and date for the commencement of operations is expected to be announced soon.

CMRS Janak Kumar Garg carried out a safety inspection on the 4.29 kilometre-long corridor.

"Grey Line Update -- The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety, Shri Janak Kumar Garg has accorded the mandatory approval for the commencement of passenger operations on the 4.295 km long Dwarka - Najafgarh section. The date for commencement of operations shall be intimated shortly," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.

The safety inspection is the last step before the commissioning of any metro stretch.

The soon-to-be-operational section will have three stations -- Dwarka, Nangli and Najafgarh. While Dwarka and Nangli are elevated stations, Najafgarh is underground. Trial runs had begun on this stretch in July.

The corridor is also being further extended by another 1.18 kilometres till Dhansa Stand, which is slated for completion by December 2020.

When operational, the Dwarka-Najafgarh section is expected to give a boost to connectivity and ease commuting to Najafgarh, a popular suburb in south-west Delhi, which is at present lacks a robust transport network.

The upcoming stretch will have an interchange at the Dwarka station, where commuters can change to Blue Line, which connects Dwarka Sector-21 to Noida Electronic City and Vaishali in Ghaziabad.