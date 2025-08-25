Delhi Metro Fare Hike: DMRC revises ticket prices from today, longest distance travel to cost Rs..., check new slabs here

DMRC last revised its fares in 2017 based on the recommendations of the fourth Fare Fixation Committee (FFC).

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has stated that ticket prices will be raised, effective Monday, August 25. This means that traveling in the Delhi Metro will become costlier. After raising ticket rates in 2017, this is the first time DMRC has done so in eight years. The revised cost for the longest journey will be Rs 64, which is Rs 4 more than the current price, according to the new fare slab.

In response to a social media user's query about ticket prices, DMRC said that all lines would see a small price increase of Re 1 to Rs 4.

"The passenger fares of the Delhi Metro services have been revised with effect from today, that is, 25th August 2025 (Monday) onwards," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a post on X.

"The revision will be nominal, with fares increasing by Re 1 to Rs 4. The fares on the Airport Line will increase by up to Rs 5."

Delhi Metro's new fare slabs will

The new fare slabs will be: Rs 11 for 0-2km, Rs 21 for 2-5 km, Rs 32 for 5-12km, Rs 43 for 12-21km, Rs 54 for 21-32km, and Rs 64 for beyond 32km.

DMRC has also announced various pricing slabs for national holidays and Sundays. 0–2 km will cost Rs 11; 2–5 km, Rs 21; 5–12 km, Rs 32; 12–21 km, Rs 43; 21–32 km, and more than 32 km would cost Rs 54.

Social media users were not impressed

DMRC's fare price modification did not impress social media users, and most of them demanded an explanation for the change.

"But why are you increasing the fare? What added facility or benefits would you be offering effective tomorrow?" said one user while another added: "I pay DMRC Rs 130 every day now it will be Rs 140. I thought this is steady but you guys are adjusting inflation faster than our salary revision."

A third commented, "Please give a comprehensive chart. Why the stealthy increase!?"

Also Read: After Yellow Line, THIS Bengaluru Metro line to connect IIM-B next, set to open in…

DMRC last revised its fares in 2017

The fourth rate Fixation Committee's (FFC) recommendations were the basis for DMRC's most recent rate revision in 2017. The lowest fare was Rs 10 and the highest was Rs 60 until Sunday, August 24.